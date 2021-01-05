South Korea to cut railway CO2 emissions by replacing diesel trains by 2029

Jan 05, 2021
South Korea aims to cut some 30% of carbon emissions from railway travel by replacing all diesel passenger locomotives with a new bullet train by 2029, President Moon Jae-in said on Monday (January 4) at a station in the eastern city of Wonju.
