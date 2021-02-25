LIVE TV
South Korea : Number of newborns down by 10%
Feb 25, 2021, 04.25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
South Korea faces a decline in population for the first time, it was in 2017 when it had become an ageing society. Happened for the first time in 1960, when the number of newborns was less in South Korean history.
