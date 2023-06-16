South Africa businesses recycle food waste to reduce methane emissions

As South Africa's waste management industry evolves. Businesses in the country have started recycling their food waste. The primary aim is to reduce the amount of food waste dumped in landfills and further cut methane emissions. According to a study, South Africa is generating about 10 million tonnes of food waste. This is particularly harmful because when food waste decomposes in landfills, it releases methane gas which is a potent greenhouse gas. Methane gas has a global warming potential greater than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period.