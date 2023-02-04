South Africa blackouts put pressure on healthcare

Worsening power blackouts in South Africa have put vulnerable people at risk and placed significant strain on emergency services, as the country copes with government-enforced 'loadshedding'. State-owned power utility Eskom is currently implementing a high level of blackouts, with households and businesses going without electricity for up to 10 hours daily until further notice. Paramedics describe the impact on the quality of healthcare they are able to provide as a result of the power cuts.