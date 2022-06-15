Sky lits up after 'Strawberry Moon' seen across the world

Published: Jun 15, 2022, 06:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The sky was lit up after the Strawberry Moon was seen across the world on Tuesday night. Larger than average full moon, the 'Strawberry Moon' is related to ripening of strawberries during June in northeastern North America.
