Shocking figures in wildlife protection society study, 110 tigers 491 leopards died in 2019

Jan 01, 2020, 04.30 PM(IST)
Follow Us
A compilation by a c (NGO) Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) has said that India lost 110 tigers and 491 leopards in 2019. While a third of the tigers that is, 38 were lost to poaching. #Tigers #Leopards #IndiaTigers