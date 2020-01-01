LIVE TV
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Africa
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
Maldives
Bhutan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
Hockey World Cup
INDIA
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
Mission Smart Cities
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
ELECTION NEWS
OPINIONS
VIDEOS
LIVE TV
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Shocking figures in wildlife protection society study, 110 tigers 491 leopards died in 2019
Jan 01, 2020, 04.30 PM(IST)
Follow Us
A compilation by a c (NGO) Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) has said that India lost 110 tigers and 491 leopards in 2019. While a third of the tigers that is, 38 were lost to poaching. #Tigers #Leopards #IndiaTigers