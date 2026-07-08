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Shiv Sena Shinde faction leader accused of beating up a female doctor

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 21:42 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 21:42 IST
Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been arrested after allegedly assaulting doctors and medical staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, Thane. The attack on July 6 reportedly included beating a female doctor on duty. The incident at the KDMC-run civic hospital has sparked outrage among medical staff and citizens, raising questions about political violence and safety of healthcare workers in Maharashtra.

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