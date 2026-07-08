/Shiv Sena Shinde faction leader accused of beating up a female doctor

Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been arrested after allegedly assaulting doctors and medical staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, Thane. The attack on July 6 reportedly included beating a female doctor on duty. The incident at the KDMC-run civic hospital has sparked outrage among medical staff and citizens, raising questions about political violence and safety of healthcare workers in Maharashtra.