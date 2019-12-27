Designing the Future of India: Smart City The Buzzword | Session 1 | Part 4

Lal Chhandama, Director(Smart Cities Mission) said, 'The smart cities mission is based on people's movement, it is the involvement of citizens in formulating the project that they want'.

WION's latest initiative focuses on the future of smart cities in India and the current real estate outlook. The Smart City initiative was launched in 2015 in India, with the agenda to promote core infrastructure and sustainable life for citizens.

In session 1, we are joined by:

1. Leenu Sahgal, Commissioner, Planning, Delhi Development Authority.

2. Lal Chhandama, Director(Smart Cities Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India

3. Rajive Kumar, Chairman, U.P. Real Estate Regulatory Authority

#WION #SmartCitiesWithWION #SmartCities