Published: Aug 12, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 15:44 IST
Videos
SC order on stray dogs: 'Will be implemented within 6 weeks' | Order sparks row
The Supreme Court has ordered Delhi-NCR authorities to immediately capture, sterilise, and permanently relocate stray dogs amid rising dog bite incidents. The directive includes strict legal warnings against any obstruction. Civic bodies must begin with 5,000 dogs within six weeks. Watch for full details on this major public safety intervention.