Saudi Crown Prince MBS says ties with Israel getting ‘closer’

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a U.S. television interview that his country was moving steadily closer to normalizing relations with Israel and also warned that if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, “we have to get one.”

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos