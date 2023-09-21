Saudi Arabia to overhaul 100 historical sites in Mecca, Medina

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Saudi Arabia plans to develop more than 100 historic sites in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, the destinations for millions of Muslims around the world. The plan was disclosed by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah at a ceremony in Mecca on Monday.

