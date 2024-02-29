Sandeshkhali accused and TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh arrested by WB police

Trinamool Congress Leader Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested by the West Bengal in the Sandeshkhali violence row. He is accused of sexual atrocities, land grabbing and money laundering. West Bengal's Sandeshkhali has been on the boil for weeks now after several women in the area level sexual assault allegations on the TMC leader and his aides. Two of his associates were arrested earlier this month after protests erupted in the area. Watch to know more!