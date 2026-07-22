/S&P 500 Seasonal Trends: Which months deliver the best Stock Market Returns?

Does the stock market perform better during certain months of the year? In this News by Numbers report, we break down the historical seasonal performance of the S&P 500, revealing which months have consistently delivered the strongest returns—and which have historically underperformed. Using decades of market data, we examine how seasonal trends have influenced Wall Street, investor sentiment, and long-term investment strategies. While history does not guarantee future performance, these patterns provide valuable insight into how the market has behaved over time.