S Jaishankar at 78th UNGA: World is witnessing exceptional period of turmoil

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
India's External Affairs Minister s j Shankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He started his address by rendering India's support to the UNGA's theme of rebuilding trust and reigniting Global solidarity. He also hailed India's G20 success while adding that the world is witnessing exceptional periods of turmoil.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos