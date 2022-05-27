Russian Central Bank cuts interest rates from 14% to 11%

Published: May 27, 2022, 10:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Russian Central Bank cut interest rates from 14% to 11%, after inflation slowed to 17.5% in May compared to 17.8% in April, which is now forecasting that annual inflation will decrease to 5–7% in 2023 and return to 4% in 2024.
