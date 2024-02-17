Russia: People detained near Moscow memorial after Navalny's | Alexei Navalny death mystery

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader and Putin's fiercest domestic critic has reportedly died in a Russian prison. The West is blaming Putin for the death of Alexei Navalny. U.S. President Joe Biden blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for Alexei Navalny's death, saying he was "Not surprised" but "Outraged" by the opposition leader's passing. "We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did," Biden said at the white house after russian prison officials said Navalny had died. Watch to know more!