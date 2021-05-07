Russia approves one-dose 'Sputnik Light' COVID-19 vaccine

May 07, 2021, 10:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Russia has approved a one-dose 'Sputnik light' COVID-19 vaccine. The slimmed down shot is not as effective as the original vaccine, it has an efficacy of 79.4% compared to 91.6% for the two shots of Sputnik V.
