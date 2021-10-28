Rome: G20 leaders'summit from October 30-31; Putin, Xi Jinping to skip meet

Oct 28, 2021, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The world's 20 richest countries are meeting soon in Rome, world leaders are gathering for a two-day summit. The focus is on three things- climate, covid-19 and building back better. WION's Siddhant Sibal brings you all the latest inputs.
