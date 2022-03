The Indian Tennis team will play a first home tie in the Davis Cup since February 2019 when they take on Denmark in the World Group 1 playoffs. The match is being played on Grass in New Delhi with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri nominated to play the two singles matches on Friday. Rohan Bopanna will mark his 20th year in Davis Cup when he pairs up with Divij Sharan for Saturday’s doubles match and he looked back on his journey in a conversation with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.