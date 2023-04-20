Rishi Sunak declares wife Akshata Murty's shares after financial interests row

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's register of ministerial interests was published by the UK Cabinet Office on Wednesday, revealing his wife Akshata Murty's shares in a childcare agency which could benefit from a policy in last month's Budget. The publication of the list came in the wake of a parliamentary watchdog probe opened by the UK's Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last week to determine if the British Indian leader had been "open and frank" in his obligation under the parliamentary "Code of Conduct".