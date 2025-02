Donald Trump is irked by Elon Musk’s plans to build a Tesla factory in India, a disappointment that comes just days after the company began hiring staff in the country. This move signals growing anticipation for Tesla's potential entry into the Indian market. Trump stated that the potential plans for the electric vehicle maker to establish a factory in India would be "very unfair" to the United States. He made these remarks during a joint interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.