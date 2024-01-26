Republic Day Parade 2024: India showcases all-women Tri-service contingent at Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 26) extended wishes on the occasion of Republic Day. This year’s Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path focused on women, featuring the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka.’ French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Jaipur as part of his two-day State visit to India and participated as the Chief Guest in the Republic Day Parade 2024. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent took part in the event.