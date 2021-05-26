Report: India may get single-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by 2022

May 26, 2021, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Moderna is in talks with Cipla and other Indian pharma firms to launch its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India by the year 2022. Meanwhile, Pfizer has reportedly indicated that it can provide 5 crore doses of its vaccine this year.
