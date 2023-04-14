Red Bull wings for Life World Run...Colin Jackson Exclusive | WION Sports
All sportspersons suffer injuries but a spinal injury can be life-altering. The Red Bull Wings for Life Run on May 7 will raise funds for spinal injury research. The event's International Sports Director and Athletics legend Colin Jackson explains why this unique race is special. Jackson also spoke to Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo about the looming possibility of an Olympic boycott due to the invasion of Ukraine and the problems ailing his sport.