Recovery of Latin American airlines threatened by lack of consensus among health authorities
Oct 25, 2021, 11:15 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Getting standardized rules for international travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest hurdle for Latin American airlines, with their recovery threatened by a lack of consensus among health authorities, industry leaders have said.
Read in App