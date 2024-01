A video of Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav claiming he had a dream where Lord Ram communicated with him is doing rounds on social media. In the purported video, the son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav apparently took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.