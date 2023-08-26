Raimondo's four-day visit to Shanghai and Beijing to begin on Sunday

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Later this month, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will travel to China to meet with top Chinese officials. On Tuesday, the US Department of Commerce revealed that Raimondo would visit Beijing and Shanghai from August 27 to 30.

