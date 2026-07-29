/Rahul Gandhi vs Government Over Student Protest Row | Hezbollah Ceasefire Clash |Iran Hormuz Warning

Welcome to Wion Dispatch. Here are the biggest stories making headlines from India and around the world. The government has responded to Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the student protest crackdown. Union Minister Jitendra Singh rejected the claims, saying only authorised officials such as magistrates can issue such orders. Meanwhile, tensions continue in West Asia as Israel accuses Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire after an alleged drone attack on an Israeli vehicle in southern Lebanon. Iran's Parliament Deputy Speaker has also warned that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous status, stressing Iran's control over the strategic waterway. In Washington, the US Senate advances legislation targeting Russia's energy revenues, including tougher sanctions and measures against countries buying Russian oil and gas. Spain continues battling a major wildfire near Madrid, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez saying the next few hours will be crucial. In sports, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed financial incentives for member associations backing a controversial plan involving stakes in major competitions.