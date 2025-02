Another power tussle is ongoing in the state of Maharashtra. The assembly elections held in November last year are still making headlines. The opposition parties are claiming voter discrepancies in the polls. The top leaders from three opposition parties, namely Congress, the NCP's Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, addressed a joint press conference. In their statements, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that he had uncovered many irregularities after scrutinizing voter data. Watch in for more details!