/Rahul Gandhi Accuses Amit Shah Over Student Protest Crackdown | Demands Resignation And Probe

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the government over the July 20 student protests, alleging excessive use of force against demonstrators. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi claimed students were beaten, targeted with pellet guns, and intimidated through surveillance measures. Rahul Gandhi questioned the role of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that forces involved in the action report to the Home Ministry. He demanded that Shah take responsibility and called for his resignation along with an independent probe monitored by a Supreme Court-appointed committee.