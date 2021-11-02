Queen Elizabeth addresses world leaders at COP26 climate summit, urges 'true statesmanship'

Nov 02, 2021, 01:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Speaking in a video message, Queen Elizabeth has told world leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that now is the 'time for action' on climate change and urged to show 'true statesmanship'.
