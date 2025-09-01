/Putin Arrives in Luxury Aurus as PM Modi Cruises in Hongqi L5

Published: Sep 01, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 23:29 IST
At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China’s iconic Hongqi L5 state car—symbolizing diplomatic respect and national pride. After the summit, he departed alongside President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s heavily armoured Aurus Senat limousine, where the two leaders reportedly held private discussions. These vehicles reflect how nations use ceremonial transport to project soft power and strengthen political ties.