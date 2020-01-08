Popular cigar lounge near Fort Bragg remembers troops deployed to Iraq

Jan 08, 2020, 01.30 PM(IST)
Hearing about Iran's ballistic missile attack on Iraq's al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. soldiers, was emotional for Wayne Anstead, the owner of a cigar lounge in Fayetteville, North Carolina, which is frequented by members of the U.S. military.