Political unrest continues in Sri Lanka as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fails to resign

Published: Jul 14, 2022, 01:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Even as chaos and anarchy takes over Sri Lanka, there is still no sign of resignation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Angry protesters have stormed PM office; opposition targets President, PM and speaker.
Read in App