/Political Tensions Grow Over Europe's Migration Policies | Wion

Spain has deployed military personnel to Ceuta, its North African enclave, after an unprecedented surge of migrants crossed from Morocco, triggering one of Europe's biggest border crises in recent years. According to reports, tens of thousands of migrants attempted to enter Ceuta by land and sea, while dozens reportedly lost their lives during the dangerous journey. Reception centers have become overwhelmed as authorities struggle to accommodate the growing number of arrivals. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has vowed to deploy all necessary resources while coordinating with Moroccan authorities to restore order. Meanwhile, Italy has called for Spain's suspension from the Schengen free-travel zone, arguing that Madrid's migration policies threaten European security—a claim Spain has rejected.