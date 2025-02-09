World DNA PM Starmer sacks another minister Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 09 Feb 2025 09:25 IST Link copied! Copy failed! UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed another minister amid ongoing political scrutiny. The move comes as part of efforts to reshape his cabinet and address internal challenges. viral WION wion news World News world news latest Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 09 Feb 2025 09:25 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article