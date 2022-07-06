PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Qatar as Pakistan battles supply shortages

Published: Jul 06, 2022, 01:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is all set to visit another ally as the country battles a deepening economic crisis. After Saudi Arabia, UAE and Turkiye, Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Qatar now to address supply shortages in the country.
Read in App