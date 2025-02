Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) landed in the United States as he began his two-day visit, during which he will meet with US President Donald Trump. After landing, PM Modi posted on X that he is looking forward to meeting Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Tulsi Gabbard, newly confirmed as the US Director of National Intelligence, met with PM Modi upon his arrival in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. Watch in for more details!