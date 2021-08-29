PM Modi pays tribute to Indian Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand through 80th edition of Mann Ki Baat

Aug 29, 2021, 12:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
During the 80th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts related to Sports Day. He also paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyanchand by remembering him on his birth anniversary.
Read in App