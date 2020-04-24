PM Modi interacts with Sarpanches: Launches new E-Portal, E-Gram Swaraj

Apr 24, 2020, 01.20 PM(IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Sarpanches across the country through video-conferencing. PM held the interaction on the Panchayati Raj Day today. He also inaugurated e-Gram Swaraj portal and a mobile application on the occasion.