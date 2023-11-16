Pedro Sanchez secures another term as Spain's Prime Minister

After securing the backing of Catalan separatists with a contentious amnesty, Pedro Sánchez emerged victorious in an ill-tempered investiture vote and was re-elected to a second term as prime minister of Spain. The vote on Thursday was held nearly four months after a close snap election in July that saw conservative opponents of President Sánchez's Spanish Socialist Workers' party (PSOE), the People's party (PP), narrowly beat the party.