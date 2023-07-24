Paytm reports 39% rise in quarterly revenue

Paytm, India's pioneering digital payments firm, is making headlines with a spectacular 39% rise in its quarterly revenue. Amid soaring demand for loans, the parent company, one 97 communications ltd, reported 286 million dollars in revenue for the three months ending June 30th, surpassing last year's figures. Paytm also accomplished an operating profit for the third consecutive quarter, reaching over 10 million dollars. the net loss has narrowed to over 43 million dollars, showcasing a remarkable turnaround.