'Partygate' Report Out: Sue Gray report details 15 illegal parties

Published: May 26, 2022, 09:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
An investigation report into the UK partygate scandal, that involves PM Boris Johnson, blamed top officials in his office for allowing a 'culture of rule-breaking'. Gray investigated 15 gatherings attended by Johnson and his staff in 2020 and 2021.
