Parliament Special Session LIVE: PM Modi says, 'from GST to Article 370, Parliament has seen it all'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
As the extraordinary session of Parliament begins today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha. The session is being held at the old Parliament building, but MPs will move in on September 19, the second day of the session. At an all-party conference organised by the government on the eve of the special session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi notified floor leaders of political parties about the action.

