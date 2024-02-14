Paris witnesses more protests, sheep, dairy farmers hit streets asking for compensation
On 29th of January long lines of tractors blocked highways near Paris farmer Union staged Nationwide protest to express their anger over Emanuel macron's Administration. Just this month the French government offered over $400 million for Farmers grievances. The French Farmers have lifted their roadblocks from streets but there are others who claim to have been forgotten by the government, sheep, dairy farmers hit streets asking for compensation. Watch to know more!