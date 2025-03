Facebook users in Papua New Guinea woke up to a rude shock when they discovered that they were unable to access the social media platform. The government of Papua New Guinea has announced that they are temporarily banning Facebook, calling the ban a temporary test. The government says the idea is to crack down on misinformation, hate speech, and explicit content. The country's police minister says the government is not attempting to suppress free speech; instead, the aim is to ensure responsible usage of social media while keeping harmful content out of public discourse. Watch in for more details!