Pankaj Udhas, veteran Indian singer dies at 72, tributes pour in for music legend

Indian music legend Pankaj Udhas has passed away at the age of 72. The veteran ghazal singer passed away due to prolonged illness on Monday. The news was shared by his family. The news has come as a shock to many. Pankaj Udhas was one of India's most celebrated Ghazal maestros and he passed away on Monday. The singer was known for songs like Chitthi Aayee Hai and Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera among others. Watch to know more!