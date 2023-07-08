Pakistan's government forms panel over its participation in World Cup

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The federal government has formed a high-profile committee headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the deliberations over Pakistan's participation in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which is being hosted by India, as per reports.

