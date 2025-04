Pakistan has been grappling with economic stagnation for decades. But what if we tell you that Pakistan’s defence spending by share of GDP is higher than India, China, and the EU? In this financial year, Pakistan's defence spending stood at 2. 3% of its GDP, slightly above India’s 2%. However, in absolute terms, India's defence allocation reached over $86 trillion, including pensions—nearly eight times Pakistan’s budget. Watch in for more details!