Pakistan: Former Pak PM Imran Khan, his aides injured, one person killed in firing during long march

Published: Nov 04, 2022, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After an assassination attempt during PTI's long march in Wazirabad, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is now in a stable condition. The firing left Imran Khan and over ten injured.
